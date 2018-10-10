A83 update Wednesday 10 October 10am

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The A83 remains closed this morning at the Rest and Be Thankful following multiple landslips yesterday which saw around 2,500 tonnes of debris reaching at least of four of the catch-fences above the road. This closure also affects the Old Military Road. Bear NW Trunk Roads report teams are on-site and are continuing to assess the area.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the diversion route via Dalmally.

Western Ferries is also running to timetable between Hunter’s Quay (Dunoon) and McInroy’s Point (Gourock).