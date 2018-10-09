Three people hurt in Dalmally crash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash at Glen Lochy hill near Dalmally.

The two-vehicle smash was reported to police at 8.05am today.

The A85 four miles east of Dalmally was shut in both directions while crash investigations are carried out but has now re-openend, said a police spokesman.