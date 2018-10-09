STV Children’s Appeal cycling challenge in Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cyclists in Argyll started an incredibly challenging journey ‘Around the World’ on Saturday September 22.

In the name of STV Children’s Appeal, cyclist Mark Beaumont led 80 other cyclists in the Around the World Challenge, cycling 240 miles from Campbeltown to Aberdeen.

Starting at 4am, the route from Campbeltown passed through many beautiful spots in Argyll, admiring the sunrise of Tarbert, the coast of Lochgilphead and landing the cyclists first stop in Furnace before cycling through Inverness and on to Loch Lomond and beyond.

Mark said: ‘This stunning route from Argyll to Aberdeen was my last 16-hour training ride before I set out on the world challenge and it holds fond memories – but it is very long and very hilly, so I was impressed by everyone who signed up for this epic day of endurance.

‘The STV Children’s Appeal has gone from strength from strength, supporting so many brilliant charities and causes across Scotland.

‘Thanks to everyone who got involved.’

The journey was captured by STV and can be seen on the STV Player.

The STV Children’s Appeal helps children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland. The money raised by the STV Children’s Appeal helps make a real difference in the lives of Scotland’s children and young people by providing practical help like food and warm clothes; creating opportunities for training and employability; and enabling social and emotional support for those who need it most.

There’s still time to donate if you’re interested, by texting STVA11 5 to 70070.