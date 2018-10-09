Inveraray takes the right path

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Life was made just a bit easier for people using wheelchairs, mobility scooters, prams and the like after a project led by Inveraray Community Council.

An important path linking the main residential area of Inveraray with the town centre has been upgraded with a smart new tarmac surface.

The Avenue path project was completed with the help of windfarm community benefit cash and local fundraising over the last few months. The work carried out on Monday September 24 by Oban contractor D&K Lafferty.

Community Council convenor Linda Divers said: ‘Thanks to D&K Lafferty for the quick and efficient job tarring the Avenue. It’s looking great and much improved.’

Work will now be carried out to improve with drainage around the path with the help of Lochgilphead firm DA MacDonald.