66 Day Challenge – exercise

A brand new initiative – the Mid Argyll 66 Day Challenge – offers members of the public the opportunity to change the habits of a lifetime. The project is being delivered by NHS Highland, the charity umbrella body TSI and the local Health and Wellbeing Network, and the whole thing kicks off with full day launch event on Wednesday October 17, exactly 66 days before Christmas.

It’s never too late – or too early – to make a habit of daily exercise.

We’ve all heard that exercise is good for you but did you know that regular exercise can:

Make you feel happier

Help weight loss

Increase energy levels

Reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Help skin health

Help brain health and memory

Help promote good sleep and relaxation

Reduce pain

Furthermore it’s medically proven that people who do regular physical activity have:

up to a 35 per cent lower risk of coronary heart disease and stroke

up to a 50 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes

up to a 50 per cent lower risk of colon cancer

up to a 20 per cent lower risk of breast cancer

a 30% lower risk of early death

up to an 83 per cent lower risk of osteoarthritis

up to a 68 per cent lower risk of hip fracture

a 30 per cent lower risk of falls (among older adults)

up to a 30 per cent lower risk of depression

up to a 30per cent lower risk of dementia

What’s not to like?

So whether you fancy yourself as a jogger or a gym bunny, a walker or a swimmer, a footballer or a netball player, or if you prefer some gentle yoga, Tai Chi or stretch and tone, why not make your 66 Day Challenge about taking just 20 minutes each day to get moving.

Come along and try one or more taster sessions at the Mid Argyll 66 Day Challenge Event, Wednesday 17 October at Lochgilphead Community Centre. On offer is Zumba, Zumba Gold, Tai Chi for Health, Move It Or Lose It (exercise for the over 60s) Stretch and Tone and Yoga.