Last dance for participatory budgeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Councillors voiced disappointment as a pilot Argyll and Bute Council project was deemed a success – yet will be scrapped.

As reported in last week’s edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser, a participatory budgeting afternoon tea recently in Lochgilphead allowed community groups to bid for a share of a £5,000 funding pot. The successful applicants were decided by a vote in the room.

The council introduced a pilot project in September 2017 where Argyll and Bute residents could vote for the projects they wished to have funded in their area, known as Participatory Budgeting.

At September’s meeting of Argyll and Bute Council, the officer with responsibility for the project, Rona Gold, told assembled council members that the pilot had met its purpose, with significant support from communities, elected members, council officers and third sector partners.

It had been delivered on budget, attracting some 4,686 votes along the way.

The process of distributing funds was largely well received, but the cost of doing so is one of the reasons for its demise.

For 2018/19 the total funding available in 2018/19 was £24,500 per council administrative area. The cost of delivering the project was, however, around £50,000 against a budget distribution of £98,000.

Ms Gold told councillors: ‘Taking stock is the right thing to do. We got a lot of feedback indicating that this was a great project, but it feels sensible to stand back, take our learning and combine it with others for the future.’

For next year the recommendation is for applications to be scored by officers, with decisions at area committees.