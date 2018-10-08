Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club is ready to go

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club gets underway for its new season on Wednesday October 10 at The Inveraray Inn.

The guest artists for the opening night are the Luke Brady Trio from Dundee – making their first appearance at the club.

The club also welcomes supporting players to come along for a tune – without you there would be no club – so look out your accordion or fiddle and head for the Inveraray Inn.