Argyll College graduation sends students off into the world

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 90 graduating students and their guests assembled in the spectacular setting of the Argyllshire Gathering Halls, Oban on September 28 for Argyll College UHI’s annual graduation ceremony.

Also attending the event was president of Scottish Rugby, Dee Bradbury who received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the Highlands and Islands in recognition of her leadership work in sport at a local, national and international level.

In August this year Ms Bradbury became the first female president of the Scottish Rugby Union, and is also the first female leader of any Tier 1 rugby playing nation in the world. She has been Scottish Rugby’s representative to Rugby Europe and is also on the Women’s Committee for Rugby Europe. An accomplished athlete, Dee has represented Scotland and GB in athletics as junior and Masters Level, and has previously managed Scotland Women U18.

She has spent her working life since 1984 in based in Oban, Argyll where she has championed and encouraged women and girls to play sport, as well as leading and administering sporting activities for everyone. She was a police officer with Strathclyde Police and latterly Police Scotland and is now retired.

A founding member of the women’s section at Oban Lorne R.F.C., Dee went on to occupy several Committee roles within the club and is now Honorary President of Oban Lorne R.F.C. She has previously held the positions of chair within Oban Netball Club, Oban Athletics Club and The Lorne Highland Games.

On receiving the award MS Bradbury said. ‘I feel exceptionally honoured to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the Highland and Islands, and even more so to have my family to witness the ceremony. Sport has been a major part of my life for many years and I am truly blessed by some of the friendships and experiences I have had as a result of my involvement. Little did I think when I took up rugby at the age of 38 that I would receive this accolade.

‘The fact that we live in relatively rural locations should not preclude us from success or personal development. The calibre of all the graduates today is evidence of this. Many have co-ordinated their studies with challenges such as geography, family responsibilities and professional demands. I feel humbled to have been part of this wonderful occasion. Thank you so very much.’

Andrew Campbell, Chair of the Board of Governors of Argyll College UHI, commented: ‘We are delighted that Dee has been able to join us today to receive this Honorary Award. Dee’s achievements would have been remarkable had she been based in the central belt but she has reached the top of Scottish rugby from a small, remote rural club and in doing so has encouraged many other small clubs to aim high.

Over 90 students graduated at the ceremony and the event was attend by over 200 guests. Lochgilphead student Heather McCallum received the SQA Principals Award. Helen received this as she has been an outstanding student on the Higher English course.

She was nominated by her course tutor Susannah Wilson who said, ‘Heather’s commitment to her studies has been absolute, her attendance constant and her dedication and diligence resulted in an excellent academic performance.’

List of graduates

SP Education for Life

Dawn Jamie Booth

Stuart Brookes

Connor Hatton

Carolyn Herriot

Ellen Kennedy

Lisa Marie McConnell

Sean McQuade

Diane Peacock

Richard Selkirk

Crawford Taylor

Jackie Telford

SP Education for Life – Next Steps

Louise Anne MacDonald

Craig Martin MacFarlane

John Joseph MacIsaac

Laura Ellie McPhee

SVQ Hairdressing at SCQF Level 4

Shannon Cairney

Ramona Cedano

Angela Davina Cullen Clarke

Amethyst Georgina Collier

Meygan Louise Honour

Kayleigh Marie Jacques

SVQ in Professional Cookery at SCQF Level 4

Erin Janice Cormack

EuenGemmell

Ethan Grier

Ryan Andrew McDougall

Elzbieta Sabina Strzelec

Childhood Studies: An Introduction

Hannah Charlotte Brown

Megan Davis

Carlene Joanne Davison

Isla Duncan

Nicola Eddleston

Lucy Edwards

Bethany Ferguson

Leighann Elizabeth Greene

Nyah Jack

OliwiaKasperowicz

Alice Elizabeth MacIntyre

Charlotte Anne McIntyre

Megan McKinnon

Toni-Louise McLachlan

Erin Mitchell

Hannah Louise Nicolson

Sophie Elizabeth Peden

Leah Elizabeth Porter

Childhood Studies: An Introduction Cont.

Claire Iona Soudan

Megan Elizabeth Williamson

Jennifer Wylie

Construction NPA

Sapphire Chantelle Buttle

Shaun James Masterson

Christopher Gordon McKibben

Kai Rhyss Sadecki

SVQ Hairdressing at SCQF Level 5

Jamie Alexander Collings

Hannah Jane Graham

Beth MacAulay

Emily Murphy

Kerry-Anne Wallace

Maritime Skills

Stewart Cassidy

Hazel Gail Game

Reece Cameron Gilchrist

Jeffrey Macrae King

Matthew MacKenzie

Fraser Alasdair Mitchell

SVQ in Professional Cookery at SCQF Level 5

Anneliese Dobson

James Warham

SVQ Performing Engineering Operations at SCQF Level 5

Morag Catherine Campbell

Niall Robertson

Connor Daniel Watson

SVQ Social Services and Healthcare at SCQF Level 5

Claire Easton

Angela Gray

Lyndsay Harvey

Nicolette Hunter

PiyapornKryszak

Eileen McArthur

Laura MacEwan

Catriona MacNeill

Fumiko Miller

Sport and Fitness NC level 5

Arran David Campbell

Alex McGuire

Martin Cameron Rennie

Art and Design NC Level 5

Maureen Mary Clerk

PatrycjaMadej

Access to HN Business, Administration and IT

Duncan Frazer Campbell

Evelyn Yin ThungChik

Julie Ritchie

Administration NC

Jennifer Ivy Ahmad

Jamielee Carlin

Avril Jane Cosway

Karen Joanne Robertson

Lesley Joan Westbury

Agriculture NC

David MacArthur

Bobby Park

Aonghas James WelbyPeden

Toby Robert Welch

Computing with Digital Media NC

Keagan Downing

Iona Corinne Hay

John Alexander MacPhee

Lucas McKim

BeataKatarzynaRudzka

Early Education and Childcare NC

Gillian Marie Anderson

Emily Kathleen Edwards

Elaine Graham

Eileen Jayne Gregg

Laura Anne Hogg

Amanda Margaret McCaffrey

Sian McGhee

Shelby Lea Stuart

Horticulture NC

Sheila Brown

Lyndsay Alexandria Campbell

Michael Docherty

Steven Edward Downie

Alastair Forbes

Thomas Geddes

Thomas Arthur Geddes

Rowan Janet Glen

John Edward MacDonald

Nicola Anne Meekin

James Alexander Moffat

Sam Nichols

Jay Alan Williams

Eva Wolfram

Social Sciences NC

Suzanne Henry

Rebecca Jane Lloyd

Sport and Fitness NC (Outdoor Adventure Sports)

Manuel Castillo Hurtado

Stephen Gaskell

Art and Design NC Level 6

Alison Campbell Clark

Ghita Susanne Craig

Christine Irvine

Michael William Masino

Julie Anne Mather

Clare McCartan

Suzanne Thomson

SVQ Hairdressing at SCQF Level 6

Benjamin Christopher Collins

Lynsey Morag Gillies

Sheridan Gracie

Bryanna MacKenzie

SVQ Professional Cookery at SCQF Level 6

Ewen Calum Collins

Caroline Miller Erskine

Jason Holyoake

Ross Alexander McCullock

SVQ Social Services and Healthcare at SCQF Level 6

Anita Goldie

Angelina Owen

Caitlin Parkins

SVQ Social Services (Children and Young People) SCQF Level 6

Jack Graham Bryson

Joanne Donnachy

Rachel Alicia Fairley

Kerry Mary Gallagher

Claire Galloway

Jilly Mhairi Hannah

Julie Anne Lennox

William Christopher MacLeod

Julie Fiona McColl

James McFadden

Ann Marie Murphy

Agnes NgimaMwangi

Roseanna Paterson

Niamh Lindsay Rodden

Samantha Brown Stirling

SVQ Social Services & Health Care at SCQF Level 7

Rosalyn Anderson

Lori Anderson

ZintaBelova

Anna Domaska

Catriona Gautherin

ZilvinasLinauskas

Bryan Murray

Caitlin Parkins

Fiona Thomson

Rebecca Wood

Social Services (Children and Young People) SCQF Level 7

Donna Janet Bannatyne

Nicola Black

Jenna Cassidy

Sophie Janet Ferguson

Victoria Gage

Louise Michelle Gillett

Alison Grattan

Nicole Jean Hargadon

Lucy Johnstone

Ruth Kirk

Adriana Karolina Lamch

Kirsten Rhona MacMillan

Matthew James Mahon

Shona Mairi Marshall

Amanda Jane McAulay

Kerry McBride

Kirsty Louise McDougall

Charlieanne McGrath

Judith McGregor

Mikailla Louise Mears

Ailsa Diane Mehaffey

Lynne Murdoch

Ciaran Alexander Norris

Pamela Ruth Reeves

Karen Marie Santana

Patrice Seaward

Administration and Information Technology HNC

DovileKuliesiute

Agriculture HNC

Elizabeth Kirkpatrick

Louise McAuley

Dean Ratcliff

Allan Rodgers

Applied Sciences HNC

Amy McMurchy

Kirsty Helen Wright

Joshua Freeman

Cheyenne MacDonaldCameron

Finlay Martin

Joseph Charles Milarvie

Anna Campbell Whitelaw

Business HNC

Zara Cameron

Aidan Frew

Iona Shira MacDonald

Iona McDougall

Childhood Practice HNC

Steven Caldwell

Eilish Cameron

Shanice Carson

Anita Frederick

Suzanne Haddow

Denise Michelle Hooper

Ruby Marjorie Howard

Charlotte Ella Larkin

Kelly Ann MacColl

Hannah MacDonald

Benedict Gabriel Macfarlane-Barrow

Leanne MacIntyre

Alicia Ann MacKechnie

Kimberly Kate McAdam

Careen Ailsa Orr

Erin Nicole Paterson

Signe Catriona Riddell

Caitlyn Spree

Katie Lauren Stroud

Computing HNC

Ryan Bain

Samuel James Barrett

Inness Robert Dairon

Robert Laurence Hay

Ethan Sharp

Construction Management HNC

David Johnston

Michael Morrison

Leyla Williams

Digital Design and Web Development HNC

Rebecca TaylorAllan

Oskar George Baxter

Emma Grattan

Coll Stewart Johnstone

Cameron Robert West

Fitness Health and Exercise HNC

Pauline Bates

Scott William Brabender

Jessica Cameron

Jacquelyn Ann Clark

Robert John MacDonald

Laura Jane McCall

Shannon McCuish

Calum Ronald McDonald

Paul Adam Scott

Yvonne Young

Horticulture HNC

Gloria Anne Swain-Nisbet

Jennifer Louise Davidson

Ryan William Hay

Norrie Kelly

Andrew Kenneth MacKenzie

Dawn MacLeod

Joseph Robinson

Pamela Sutherland

Hospitality HNC

Stephen Boswell

Social Sciences HNC

Shannen Calderwood

Hayley Davidson

Jamie Gillies

Scott Guy

Lewis Owen

Katie Ellen Provan

Sound Production HNC

Ross Macintosh Cameron

Jacob Alexander Hallett

Keir Francis Letford

David Alan Price

Administration and Information Technology HND

Kirsty Brenda Bremner

Lorna Duncan

Elizabeth Mary Fitzpatrick

Helen McGuigan

Alan McLaughlin

Janey Van-Stone

Agriculture HND

Ellie-May Bovill

Jade Louise Brown

Erin Cameron

Thomas William Ferguson

William John Megson

George Park

Caitlin Ronald

Business HND

Toni Louise MacIntyre

Margaret Ellen Reid

Lauren McCrimmon Reid

Computer Science HND

Conor Harkins

Vernon Voltaire Regpala

Horticulture HND

Wendy Fiona Chance

Steven Edwards

Craig Findlay

Alison Gould

Aries O’Neill

Michael Paton

IliesTanjaoui

Annie Testes

SVQ Social Services (Children and Young People) at SCQF Level 9

Lyndsay Mary Wilson

Sandra Graham

John Alexander Love

Lisa MaeMacIntyre

Sharon Ann McCann

Fiona Mary Milliken

Rebecca Scott

Lisa Marie Welsh

Child and Youth Studies BA

Robyn Preston

Gaelic Scotland BA

Cameron John Speirs

Applied Music BAH

Amy Boyce

Uta Korner

Business and Management BAH

Scott Thomson Anderson

Emma Clapp

Emma Ann Crossan

Kim Amanda Entwistle

Jacqueline MacDonald

Lesley Mair

ZivileMatijaskiene

Fabiya Muslim

Janette Watters

Child and Youth Studies BAH

Peta-Jane Miller

Ailsa Lindsay Munro

Leigh Philips

Rachael Christina Robinson

Kirstie H Smith

Jamie Neil Titterton

Childhood Practice BAH

Julie-Ann McCheyne

Michelle Fisher

Leasa Tierney

Gaelic Scotland BAH

Andrew-Michael Rae

Health Studies BAH

Alison Miller

Scottish Cultural Studies and Archaeology BAH

Derek Kobiela

Scottish Cultural Studies BAH

Alan Martin Johnston

Yvonne Maryanne D’cruz-Noble

Sports Management BAH

Kayleigh Tennant

Architectural Technology BScH

Chloe Templeton

Computing BScH

Alexander Alfred McMillan

Benjamin William Robinson

Kevin Ross Johnston

Michel Voinot

Interactive Media BScH

Liam Stephen McCabe

PGDE Primary Teaching

Katie Joanna Baker

Helen Victoria Bond

Jade Brown

Jodie Dairon

Nicola Derevyankin

Robyn Kate Falconer

Rachel Ann French

Lindsay Elizabeth Kenny

Hayley MacMillan

Anthony Nunn

Sarah Pickles

Erin Ritchie

Victoria Scobie

Aileen Wilson

PGDE Secondary Teaching

Caitlin Elizabeth Anderson

David James Berry

Workplace Assessment Using Direct and Indirect Methods PDA

Denice Addison

Emma Graham

Silvia Jost

Honor McCutcheon

Angela Margaret Smith

Charlene Deborah Swanson

PDA In Promoting Excellence in Dementia Skilled Practice

Tanya McCuish

PDA Teaching Practice in Scotland’s Colleges

Sarah Louise Gillies

Laura Kay Maxwell

Janet Swan Maxwell

Robin Brodie Morton

Charlene Deborah Swanson

Education MA

Lesley Burr

Music in the Environment MA

Jennifer Anne England