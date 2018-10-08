Argyll College graduation sends students off into the world
More than 90 graduating students and their guests assembled in the spectacular setting of the Argyllshire Gathering Halls, Oban on September 28 for Argyll College UHI’s annual graduation ceremony.
Also attending the event was president of Scottish Rugby, Dee Bradbury who received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the Highlands and Islands in recognition of her leadership work in sport at a local, national and international level.
In August this year Ms Bradbury became the first female president of the Scottish Rugby Union, and is also the first female leader of any Tier 1 rugby playing nation in the world. She has been Scottish Rugby’s representative to Rugby Europe and is also on the Women’s Committee for Rugby Europe. An accomplished athlete, Dee has represented Scotland and GB in athletics as junior and Masters Level, and has previously managed Scotland Women U18.
She has spent her working life since 1984 in based in Oban, Argyll where she has championed and encouraged women and girls to play sport, as well as leading and administering sporting activities for everyone. She was a police officer with Strathclyde Police and latterly Police Scotland and is now retired.
A founding member of the women’s section at Oban Lorne R.F.C., Dee went on to occupy several Committee roles within the club and is now Honorary President of Oban Lorne R.F.C. She has previously held the positions of chair within Oban Netball Club, Oban Athletics Club and The Lorne Highland Games.
On receiving the award MS Bradbury said. ‘I feel exceptionally honoured to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the Highland and Islands, and even more so to have my family to witness the ceremony. Sport has been a major part of my life for many years and I am truly blessed by some of the friendships and experiences I have had as a result of my involvement. Little did I think when I took up rugby at the age of 38 that I would receive this accolade.
‘The fact that we live in relatively rural locations should not preclude us from success or personal development. The calibre of all the graduates today is evidence of this. Many have co-ordinated their studies with challenges such as geography, family responsibilities and professional demands. I feel humbled to have been part of this wonderful occasion. Thank you so very much.’
Andrew Campbell, Chair of the Board of Governors of Argyll College UHI, commented: ‘We are delighted that Dee has been able to join us today to receive this Honorary Award. Dee’s achievements would have been remarkable had she been based in the central belt but she has reached the top of Scottish rugby from a small, remote rural club and in doing so has encouraged many other small clubs to aim high.
Over 90 students graduated at the ceremony and the event was attend by over 200 guests. Lochgilphead student Heather McCallum received the SQA Principals Award. Helen received this as she has been an outstanding student on the Higher English course.
She was nominated by her course tutor Susannah Wilson who said, ‘Heather’s commitment to her studies has been absolute, her attendance constant and her dedication and diligence resulted in an excellent academic performance.’
List of graduates
SP Education for Life
Dawn Jamie Booth
Stuart Brookes
Connor Hatton
Carolyn Herriot
Ellen Kennedy
Lisa Marie McConnell
Sean McQuade
Diane Peacock
Richard Selkirk
Crawford Taylor
Jackie Telford
SP Education for Life – Next Steps
Louise Anne MacDonald
Craig Martin MacFarlane
John Joseph MacIsaac
Laura Ellie McPhee
SVQ Hairdressing at SCQF Level 4
Shannon Cairney
Ramona Cedano
Angela Davina Cullen Clarke
Amethyst Georgina Collier
Meygan Louise Honour
Kayleigh Marie Jacques
SVQ in Professional Cookery at SCQF Level 4
Erin Janice Cormack
EuenGemmell
Ethan Grier
Ryan Andrew McDougall
Elzbieta Sabina Strzelec
Childhood Studies: An Introduction
Hannah Charlotte Brown
Megan Davis
Carlene Joanne Davison
Isla Duncan
Nicola Eddleston
Lucy Edwards
Bethany Ferguson
Leighann Elizabeth Greene
Nyah Jack
OliwiaKasperowicz
Alice Elizabeth MacIntyre
Charlotte Anne McIntyre
Megan McKinnon
Toni-Louise McLachlan
Erin Mitchell
Hannah Louise Nicolson
Sophie Elizabeth Peden
Leah Elizabeth Porter
Childhood Studies: An Introduction Cont.
Claire Iona Soudan
Megan Elizabeth Williamson
Jennifer Wylie
Construction NPA
Sapphire Chantelle Buttle
Shaun James Masterson
Christopher Gordon McKibben
Kai Rhyss Sadecki
SVQ Hairdressing at SCQF Level 5
Jamie Alexander Collings
Hannah Jane Graham
Beth MacAulay
Emily Murphy
Kerry-Anne Wallace
Maritime Skills
Stewart Cassidy
Hazel Gail Game
Reece Cameron Gilchrist
Jeffrey Macrae King
Matthew MacKenzie
Fraser Alasdair Mitchell
SVQ in Professional Cookery at SCQF Level 5
Anneliese Dobson
James Warham
SVQ Performing Engineering Operations at SCQF Level 5
Morag Catherine Campbell
Niall Robertson
Connor Daniel Watson
SVQ Social Services and Healthcare at SCQF Level 5
Claire Easton
Angela Gray
Lyndsay Harvey
Nicolette Hunter
PiyapornKryszak
Eileen McArthur
Laura MacEwan
Catriona MacNeill
Fumiko Miller
Sport and Fitness NC level 5
Arran David Campbell
Alex McGuire
Martin Cameron Rennie
Art and Design NC Level 5
Maureen Mary Clerk
PatrycjaMadej
Access to HN Business, Administration and IT
Duncan Frazer Campbell
Evelyn Yin ThungChik
Julie Ritchie
Administration NC
Jennifer Ivy Ahmad
Jamielee Carlin
Avril Jane Cosway
Karen Joanne Robertson
Lesley Joan Westbury
Agriculture NC
David MacArthur
Bobby Park
Aonghas James WelbyPeden
Toby Robert Welch
Computing with Digital Media NC
Keagan Downing
Iona Corinne Hay
John Alexander MacPhee
Lucas McKim
BeataKatarzynaRudzka
Early Education and Childcare NC
Gillian Marie Anderson
Emily Kathleen Edwards
Elaine Graham
Eileen Jayne Gregg
Laura Anne Hogg
Amanda Margaret McCaffrey
Sian McGhee
Shelby Lea Stuart
Horticulture NC
Sheila Brown
Lyndsay Alexandria Campbell
Michael Docherty
Steven Edward Downie
Alastair Forbes
Thomas Geddes
Thomas Arthur Geddes
Rowan Janet Glen
John Edward MacDonald
Nicola Anne Meekin
James Alexander Moffat
Sam Nichols
Jay Alan Williams
Eva Wolfram
Social Sciences NC
Suzanne Henry
Rebecca Jane Lloyd
Sport and Fitness NC (Outdoor Adventure Sports)
Manuel Castillo Hurtado
Stephen Gaskell
Art and Design NC Level 6
Alison Campbell Clark
Ghita Susanne Craig
Christine Irvine
Michael William Masino
Julie Anne Mather
Clare McCartan
Suzanne Thomson
SVQ Hairdressing at SCQF Level 6
Benjamin Christopher Collins
Lynsey Morag Gillies
Sheridan Gracie
Bryanna MacKenzie
SVQ Professional Cookery at SCQF Level 6
Ewen Calum Collins
Caroline Miller Erskine
Jason Holyoake
Ross Alexander McCullock
SVQ Social Services and Healthcare at SCQF Level 6
Anita Goldie
Angelina Owen
Caitlin Parkins
SVQ Social Services (Children and Young People) SCQF Level 6
Jack Graham Bryson
Joanne Donnachy
Rachel Alicia Fairley
Kerry Mary Gallagher
Claire Galloway
Jilly Mhairi Hannah
Julie Anne Lennox
William Christopher MacLeod
Julie Fiona McColl
James McFadden
Ann Marie Murphy
Agnes NgimaMwangi
Roseanna Paterson
Niamh Lindsay Rodden
Samantha Brown Stirling
SVQ Social Services & Health Care at SCQF Level 7
Rosalyn Anderson
Lori Anderson
ZintaBelova
Anna Domaska
Catriona Gautherin
ZilvinasLinauskas
Bryan Murray
Caitlin Parkins
Fiona Thomson
Rebecca Wood
Social Services (Children and Young People) SCQF Level 7
Donna Janet Bannatyne
Nicola Black
Jenna Cassidy
Sophie Janet Ferguson
Victoria Gage
Louise Michelle Gillett
Alison Grattan
Nicole Jean Hargadon
Lucy Johnstone
Ruth Kirk
Adriana Karolina Lamch
Kirsten Rhona MacMillan
Matthew James Mahon
Shona Mairi Marshall
Amanda Jane McAulay
Kerry McBride
Kirsty Louise McDougall
Charlieanne McGrath
Judith McGregor
Mikailla Louise Mears
Ailsa Diane Mehaffey
Lynne Murdoch
Ciaran Alexander Norris
Pamela Ruth Reeves
Karen Marie Santana
Patrice Seaward
Administration and Information Technology HNC
DovileKuliesiute
Agriculture HNC
Elizabeth Kirkpatrick
Louise McAuley
Dean Ratcliff
Allan Rodgers
Applied Sciences HNC
Amy McMurchy
Kirsty Helen Wright
Joshua Freeman
Cheyenne MacDonaldCameron
Finlay Martin
Joseph Charles Milarvie
Anna Campbell Whitelaw
Business HNC
Zara Cameron
Aidan Frew
Iona Shira MacDonald
Iona McDougall
Childhood Practice HNC
Steven Caldwell
Eilish Cameron
Shanice Carson
Anita Frederick
Suzanne Haddow
Denise Michelle Hooper
Ruby Marjorie Howard
Charlotte Ella Larkin
Kelly Ann MacColl
Hannah MacDonald
Benedict Gabriel Macfarlane-Barrow
Leanne MacIntyre
Alicia Ann MacKechnie
Kimberly Kate McAdam
Careen Ailsa Orr
Erin Nicole Paterson
Signe Catriona Riddell
Caitlyn Spree
Katie Lauren Stroud
Computing HNC
Ryan Bain
Samuel James Barrett
Inness Robert Dairon
Robert Laurence Hay
Ethan Sharp
Construction Management HNC
David Johnston
Michael Morrison
Leyla Williams
Digital Design and Web Development HNC
Rebecca TaylorAllan
Oskar George Baxter
Emma Grattan
Coll Stewart Johnstone
Cameron Robert West
Fitness Health and Exercise HNC
Pauline Bates
Scott William Brabender
Jessica Cameron
Jacquelyn Ann Clark
Robert John MacDonald
Laura Jane McCall
Shannon McCuish
Calum Ronald McDonald
Paul Adam Scott
Yvonne Young
Horticulture HNC
Gloria Anne Swain-Nisbet
Jennifer Louise Davidson
Ryan William Hay
Norrie Kelly
Andrew Kenneth MacKenzie
Dawn MacLeod
Joseph Robinson
Pamela Sutherland
Hospitality HNC
Stephen Boswell
Social Sciences HNC
Shannen Calderwood
Hayley Davidson
Jamie Gillies
Scott Guy
Lewis Owen
Katie Ellen Provan
Sound Production HNC
Ross Macintosh Cameron
Jacob Alexander Hallett
Keir Francis Letford
David Alan Price
Administration and Information Technology HND
Kirsty Brenda Bremner
Lorna Duncan
Elizabeth Mary Fitzpatrick
Helen McGuigan
Alan McLaughlin
Janey Van-Stone
Agriculture HND
Ellie-May Bovill
Jade Louise Brown
Erin Cameron
Thomas William Ferguson
William John Megson
George Park
Caitlin Ronald
Business HND
Toni Louise MacIntyre
Margaret Ellen Reid
Lauren McCrimmon Reid
Computer Science HND
Conor Harkins
Vernon Voltaire Regpala
Horticulture HND
Wendy Fiona Chance
Steven Edwards
Craig Findlay
Alison Gould
Aries O’Neill
Michael Paton
IliesTanjaoui
Annie Testes
SVQ Social Services (Children and Young People) at SCQF Level 9
Lyndsay Mary Wilson
Sandra Graham
John Alexander Love
Lisa MaeMacIntyre
Sharon Ann McCann
Fiona Mary Milliken
Rebecca Scott
Lisa Marie Welsh
Child and Youth Studies BA
Robyn Preston
Gaelic Scotland BA
Cameron John Speirs
Applied Music BAH
Amy Boyce
Uta Korner
Business and Management BAH
Scott Thomson Anderson
Emma Clapp
Emma Ann Crossan
Kim Amanda Entwistle
Jacqueline MacDonald
Lesley Mair
ZivileMatijaskiene
Fabiya Muslim
Janette Watters
Child and Youth Studies BAH
Peta-Jane Miller
Ailsa Lindsay Munro
Leigh Philips
Rachael Christina Robinson
Kirstie H Smith
Jamie Neil Titterton
Childhood Practice BAH
Julie-Ann McCheyne
Michelle Fisher
Leasa Tierney
Gaelic Scotland BAH
Andrew-Michael Rae
Health Studies BAH
Alison Miller
Scottish Cultural Studies and Archaeology BAH
Derek Kobiela
Scottish Cultural Studies BAH
Alan Martin Johnston
Yvonne Maryanne D’cruz-Noble
Sports Management BAH
Kayleigh Tennant
Architectural Technology BScH
Chloe Templeton
Computing BScH
Alexander Alfred McMillan
Benjamin William Robinson
Kevin Ross Johnston
Michel Voinot
Interactive Media BScH
Liam Stephen McCabe
PGDE Primary Teaching
Katie Joanna Baker
Helen Victoria Bond
Jade Brown
Jodie Dairon
Nicola Derevyankin
Robyn Kate Falconer
Rachel Ann French
Lindsay Elizabeth Kenny
Hayley MacMillan
Anthony Nunn
Sarah Pickles
Erin Ritchie
Victoria Scobie
Aileen Wilson
PGDE Secondary Teaching
Caitlin Elizabeth Anderson
David James Berry
Workplace Assessment Using Direct and Indirect Methods PDA
Denice Addison
Emma Graham
Silvia Jost
Honor McCutcheon
Angela Margaret Smith
Charlene Deborah Swanson
PDA In Promoting Excellence in Dementia Skilled Practice
Tanya McCuish
PDA Teaching Practice in Scotland’s Colleges
Sarah Louise Gillies
Laura Kay Maxwell
Janet Swan Maxwell
Robin Brodie Morton
Charlene Deborah Swanson
Education MA
Lesley Burr
Music in the Environment MA
Jennifer Anne England