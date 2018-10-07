Your pictures – week 40

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The photograph this week was taken by Laura Maxwell of the Argyllshire Advertiser. The view from Craignish Village Hall was captured on an iPhone 7 while waiting for the Pirate Parade to start. Laura said: Someone told me that’s a weed. If so, it is one gorgeous weed.’