Fyne Ales triumphs at Scottish Beer Awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll brewery Fyne Ales was amongst the big winners at the 2018 Scottish Beer Awards, taking home five awards from the Thursday September 27 ceremony, including two coveted business awards.

The brewery, based at the head of Loch Fyne, picked up the Innovation of the Year award for their Origins Brewing project and Beer Event of the Year for their annual festival FyneFest in addition to three awards for their beers.

The independent awards, sponsored by supermarket Aldi, bring together the best of Scottish brewing to celebrate the wealth and diversity of beer being produced north of the border. With over 35 breweries shortlisted, there was significant competition for this year’s prizes, but Fyne Ales came away with a handful of trophies.

In the beer categories, Maverick was crowned Scotland’s best British-style ale, accompanied by bronze prizes for Vital Spark in the dark ales category and Origins Brewing’s Expedition in the sour beer competition.

The Origins Brewing project, which uses global inspiration to create unique, Scottish farmhouse and wild beers in the original Fyne Ales brewery was launched in late 2017, with the Scottish Beer Award and prize for Expedition crowning a big first year for the project.

Meanwhile, FyneFest was recognised a Scotland’s best beer event in its successful ninth year. Beer Event of the Year, a new award at the 2018 ceremony, was a hotly contested category, with FyneFest beating out six other events from around Scotland (and one taking place around the UK and Europe) to win the Scottish Beer Award.

‘I’m delighted to bring five awards back to Argyll this year,’ commented Fyne Ales MD, Jamie Delap. ‘We had some success at the same awards last year, but we weren’t expecting to do so well this year with such strong competition amongst the finalists. The awards for FyneFest and for Origins Brewing are especially exciting as these are the first major awards for either project.’

FyneFest returns from May 31 2019 for the tenth annual iteration of the festival. Tickets go on sale in December 2018 and all of the award-winning beers are available now from the Fyne Ales website and Brewery Shop and Tap.