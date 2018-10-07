Districts – week 40

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute

Scotland’s first Tree Festival takes root

The wonderfully diverse world of trees is about to be celebrated for the first time, as the inaugural Scottish Tree Festival launches this month.

Gardens and woodlands across the country are taking part in the Scottish Tree Festival, which takes place from September 29 to December 2 2018, comprises of more than 70 events nationwide and will showcase beautiful, unusual, heritage, exotic and champion trees from across the country.

For more information and events listings visit discoverscottishgardens.org/events

Lochgoilhead

New Drimsynie Hotel launched

Guests from the local community and travel and tourism industry were treated to a VIP reception to mark the opening of the new Drimsynie Estate Hotel in Lochgoilhead on Wednesday September 26.

The new £6.5million hotel was opened by Gordon Watson, Chief Executive of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, and Roy, Allan and Keith Campbell, owners of Argyll Holidays.

The hotel boasts 19 rooms, including accessible family rooms. It also has a stunning new restaurant overlooking Loch Goil, a spa and state-of-the-art gym.

The Drimsynie Estate Hotel is looking for staff in all fields, from chefs to spa therapists, with all staff benefiting from the new facilities.

For more information visit drimsynie.co.uk

Cairndow

Scapa Fest, the UK’s Yoga and Adventure Festival has announced its line-up for 2019. The cohort encompasses yoga instructors, adventure and outdoor specialists, mind-body and health coaches and environmental educators.

The festival, which takes place from Friday May 3 to Sunday May 5 2019, provides a unique sunrise to sunset mind-body-nature connection experience in one of the world’s most beautiful locations; Ardkinglas Estate, Cairndow.

The programme includes eco fashion designer, Linda Thomas who made a ball gown crafted from 1.5 tonnes of marine waste, outdoor philosopher, environmental activist and avid cyclist, Kate Rawles, who recently completed a Colombia to Cape Horn bike ride and Ilka Schroeder who runs a portable roll out yoga studio on a small island in Northern Germany.

Gathered from the four corners of the planet and designed to deeply touch the five senses, the line-up is designed to achieve maximum nurture of thoughts, feelings and body.

Lochgilphead

Mid Argyll Arts Association is showing 60s World War II drama, Tunes of Glory in the MAYDS Hall on Saturday October 6.

From 7.30pm the Alec Guinness epic will be shown, pitting one Scottish army colonel against another.

Alec Guinness is Lt. Col. Jock Sinclair, a man who temporarily takes over command of a regiment until his replacement, Col. Basil Barrow (John Mills) arrives. The two men clash almost at once.