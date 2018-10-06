Tarbert’s pink piglets use grey matter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A special Wear it Pink quiz was held in Tarbert in aid of breast cancer research.

The Corner House hosted the charity quiz, which raised £436 for the charity.

The winning team was Peppa’s Piglets, who overcame stiff competition to take the prize on an an evening of fun on Sunday September 28.