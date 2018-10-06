Shinty report – week 40

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Marine Harvest South Division 1

Inveraray 7 Taynuilt 1

The Inveraray seconds recorded a fine win over Taynuilt at the Winterton.

Inveraray fielded a mixture of youth and experience. Their defenders were all aged under 18 while 15-year-old Campbell Watt linked-up well in attack with veteran Garry MacPherson.

Garry MacPherson took his first goal really well with a fine strike which sent the ball high into the net on 12 minutes.

Taynuilt equalised through Billy Irving on 22 minutes, his second goal in successive matches, as he punished the Inveraray defence for failing to clear their lines.

Inveraray went straight up the park and John Mackenzie scored a couple of minutes later to make it 2-1.

The Taynuilt defence was under pressure for the remainder of the half and Inveraray captain John MacKenzie helped himself to a first half hat-trick with further strikes on 28 and 40 minutes to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Inveraray started the second half brightly and scored just three minutes after the restart when a well worked free-hit was finished off sweetly by Craig Taylor.

Taynuilt had a chance to get themselves back into the match when a forward was fouled inside the box, but the penalty was missed.

Inveraray scored a sixth on 65 minutes through David MacPherson, before Garry MacPherson got his second to make it 7-1 .

The winning margin could have been greater had it not been for some fine saves from Brian Logan in the Taynuilt goal.

Kyles Athletic 4 Col Glen 1

The Kyles Athletic second team continued their title bid with victory over Col Glen in their noon throw up at Strachurmore.

Kyles took the lead on 18 minutes with Luke Thornton scoring.

Martin MacFadyen made it 2-0 a minute before the break with Luke Thornton getting his second on 53 minutes to make it 3-0.

Col Glen’s Tom Irbhinn pulled a goal back a minute later but Martin MacFadyen got his second on 59 minutes to seal the 4-1 win.