Tarbert juniors enjoy Lochnell Football Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochnell Football Club held its third Football Festival on Saturday September 29, with teams from far and wide joining local sides to provide spectators with an entertaining day of games.

With five age groups as well as a dedicated girls’ section for the first time, the Lora View pitch at North Connel proved to be a sea of activity with no fewer than 350 primary aged children playing across the day.

Argyll was well represented by teams from Campbeltown Pupils, Oban Saints, Helensburgh FC, Lochgilphead Red Star and Tarbert Soccer Centre.

Despite the mixed weather conditions, each and every player gave their best all throughout and thoroughly deserved their commemorative medals at the end of play.

The A and L McCrae fun fours team had a good weekend. They won one game, drew four games and lost two. Thanks were given to Donnie Sinclair for coaching them.

The William Duncan and Co Sponsored Seven also had a good time at the Lochnell Football Festival, winning three games and losing two.