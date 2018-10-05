Ruling council group wins battle of Arrochar Alps

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Arrochar Alps hillwalkers face a steep hike in parking charges after Argyll and Bute’s ruling coalition overruled opposition attempts to cap fees at a lower level.

At a meeting of the full Argyll and Bute Council on September 27, the SNP group of council members presented a motion proposing a capped rate of £3 per day for the Glen Loin car parks at Arrochar.

Argyll and Bute Council imposed an 800 per cent increase in day rate – a rise from £1 to £9 a day – with effect from early September.

The SNP group claimed the capped rate would have brought charges more in line with Ben Nevis at £4 per day and Ben Lomond at £3 par day, while both these car parks, unlike Arrochar, also offer toilets and other facilities.

Proposing the motion, Helensburgh and Lomond councillor Shonny Paterson said: ‘Tourism is an essential part of our economy let alone the improvements to health and wellbeing experienced by those who walk, run or cycle in our hills. Anything that deters tourists and locals from spending time in this most beautiful part of Scotland must be challenged and stopped.’

Administration councillors presented an amendment which proposed no action on the SNP motion, and the amendment was carried by 18 votes to 12.

After plans for the parking rate increase were announced earlier this year, an online petition was started against the move. At the time of writing 4,291 people had signed the petition.

Speaking to the amendment, Councillor Gary Mulvaney accused the SNP of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ of popular protest: ‘My bugbear is that this motion looks at one aspect of the budget in complete isolation,’ he said. ‘That is not a sensible or joined-up approach.

‘We could all look at our wards and make a special case for people there, but what we do is look at the bigger financial picture.’

‘The administration is making a mountain out of a molehill,’ was the view of Councillor Richard Trail. He continued: ‘It is stubbornness, not listening to public opinion. In my experience, administrations who don’t listen to the public sometimes don’t last too long.’

After being reminded by Helensburgh member Councillor Ellen Morton that ‘they voted for it’ when the budget was set, a number of opposition councillors complained that they were not given sufficient detail at budget time to identify this price increase.

‘Councillor Paterson concluded: ‘The administration is missing the point. This will impact businesses in Arrochar, and displacement of cars from car parks will just get worse.’