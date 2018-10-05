Red Star junior football round-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Saturday September 29 saw 45 youngsters from Lochgilphead Soccer Centre head to North Connel for the Lochnell Football Festival.

It was great fun to play at this well organised festival and the kids from Lochgilphead had a terrific time despite the weather.

Both girls’ teams kept improving every game. The 2012s enjoyed the chance to take part in another festival. In the 2011 section the kids showed how well they are developing. A small squad but a great team in the 2010 age group worked really hard all day. Finally, another impressive display from the 2008s saw them lose only one game in five.

On Sunday September 30 the 2007 team travelled to Oban for another nine-aside exchange. Great effort was made by the team with some good football played. The confidence in the team is really growing in preparing for the step up to 11-aside.

Sunday also had the Red Star 2004s back in action on Scottish Cup duty. The visitors to the Lochgilphead astro were Renfrew FC Blues. A commanding display from the Lochgilphead youngsters saw them run winners by 6-0. A slightly nervous opening few minutes were calmed by an excellent goal from Aitken who coolly lofted the ball over the Renfrew keeper from just inside the penalty box.

Star began to dominate and further goals, from McMurchy with a great strike on edge of the box and Caskie with a thunderous effort, gave them a 3-0 lead at half time.

The second half was largely one way traffic with Star adding further goals from McMurchy and Caskie twice to give him a hat trick. A terrific performance and a really important clean sheet courtesy of hard work and concentration by the midfield, goalkeeper and back four. The Star youngsters will find out on Tuesday October 9 who their opponents will be in the next round.

Lastly, two former Soccer Centre kids and members of the Red Star 2004 team are now playing for Rangers Girls under 15s. Top goal scorer Carla Todd and their fantastic goalie Jasmine McPhie have both played key roles in getting Rangers Girls under 15 to the final of the Scottish Cup, beating Aberdeen, Hamilton, Central Girls, Glasgow City and Celtic on the way.