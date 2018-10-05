Old ambulance building finds renewable use

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A company formed seven years ago in Lochgilphead has expanded into a new base in the town’s former ambulance station.

Ewan Anderson established Renewable Parts in 2011 to recycle used parts in the renewable energy sector.

Renewable Parts Ltd expanded rapidly, and three years ago the firm opened a warehouse facility in Renfrew, followed by a second nearby.

The latest stage in the company’s development was formally opened on Tuesday October 2 with the official unveiling of the parts refurbishment centre at the former ambulance base.

Guests gathered on a breezy but dry autumn afternoon to hear opening speeches by company CEO James Barry and keynote speaker Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Strathclyde.

The doors were opened by Lochgilphead High School pupils Adam McFarlane and Elliot Lindsay as piper Cameron Kidd played a selection of lively tunes.

James Barry said: ‘We’re delighted to open our parts refurbishment centre in Lochgilphead. It’s an exciting opportunity and we hope to be employing six people here within a year.

He added: ‘The principle behind Renewable Parts Ltd is all about the circular economy and bringing serviceable material back into use, complete with warranty.’

The repair centre boasts an innovation partnership with the University of Strathclyde and membership of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology liaison programme.