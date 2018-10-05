Anger as RBS closes Inveraray’s last bank

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Royal Bank of Scotland sparked anger as it sounded the death-knell for branch banking in Inveraray.

The bank initially announced plans to close its Inveraray branch and 61 others in December 2017. It later gave a temporary reprieve, pending a review, to 10 branches, Inveraray included, where they were the ‘last bank in town’.

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael was appointed in late June, and last week announced the results of its independent review. Of the 10 branches, only those in Barra and Biggar were to remain open.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara reacted with ‘fury’ at the announcement on Friday September 28.

He said: ‘Zero account has been taken into the impact on Inveraray when the last bank in town closes. To say I’m furious is an understatement.

‘RBS has failed to consider its social responsibilities to rural and urban communities and to the long-lasting damage these closures will cause across Scotland and particularly in Argyll and Bute.’

One of the branch’s biggest customers has been the George Hotel, and proprietor Donald Clark said: ‘I’m obviously disappointed that Inveraray was not viewed as a special case along with Barra and Biggar. Our nearest branches will be Oban and Dunoon, both more than 40 miles away, and have impossible parking problems.

‘A twice-a-week, one-hour visit from a mobile bank will be insufficient and this places an unfair burden on the Londis post office counter.

‘I’m sure a smaller branch with perhaps reduced hours would have been profitable in Inveraray, a major tourist centre, and this does little to encourage tourists to Argyll.’

Mid Argyll writer Marian Pallister added: ‘I am angered and saddened by the decision.

‘I mounted an online petition in the hope of changing minds and hearts which gathered more than 740 signatures. I liaised with our MP Brendan O’Hara, who has tirelessly campaigned to keep the branch open.

‘The costs to business customers will rise. There will be additional mileage to bank for individuals and charities like the one I am involved with (ZamScotEd) and jobs are to be lost.

‘And let’s not talk about the alternatives of online banking and mobile banking. The first is often impossible because of lack of connectivity.

‘RBS clearly couldn’t care less.’

Simon Watson, managing director of personal banking at RBS, said: ‘In every case of a branch closing, we are committed to providing the best possible range of banking alternatives, including mobile branches, banking in the local post office, community bankers and remote services such as telephone banking.’

The bank will proceed with the closure of Inveraray branch at a date to be confirmed.