Mudslide into your stereo

Local five piece band Mudslide took their ‘Stormin’ Blues from Argyll’ to the 13th annual Callander Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday September 29. They packed them in at The Dalgair House Hotel and had the crowd dancing away for two hours of blistering blues classics all performed with their usual flair and passion.

All from Mid Argyll, between Oban and Craobh Haven, Mudslide is a five piece blues band from the wild west coast of Argyll. With a wealth of professional and semi-professional experience from diverse musical backgrounds and a passion for everything from grassroot to gospel, they create foot tapping, spine tingling, stormin’ blues sound.

With songs from Stevie Ray Vaughan to Clapton, Gary Moore to Joe Bonamassa plus some original material and older classics, Mudslide prove that the blues are still alive and well.

With an enviously tight rhythm section, blistering guitar solos, dazzling keyboards and soulful vocals, they are guaranteed to get a place dancing.

As one reviewer of their music said: ‘If you like your waters muddy and your wolves howling, if you like to roll as well as tumble while you dust your broom then this is the band you need. They got my mojo working, they might just work for you.’

Mudslide is available for festivals, pub gigs and parties – you will not be disappointed. They have a growing fan base of converts who had no idea that blues could sound this good.

It is not their plan to become world famous, they just love playing and listening to the blues whilst clutching on to the thin straws of reality.

Mudslide just released an album called Now and Then Blues, which is available direct from the band, at Oban Music Shop, Made in Argyll in Oban, Kilmelford Village Stores, or Lochgilphead’s Braveheart Barbers and Argyll Book shop.

Find out more at their Facebook page: @MudslideArgyllBlues