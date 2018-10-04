Lochgilphead coffee morning attracts a sweet tooth

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead Parish Church hosted a coffee morning on Saturday September 29.

The doors to the church hall were open to those looking for something yummy in home baking, something special to take home from the sales table or just to get lucky at the raffle – or simply enjoy some lively conversation.