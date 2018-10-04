Depleted Red Star battle for three points

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An injury-ravaged Red Star travelled to East Kilbride on Saturday September 29 to take on Claremont with only 12 players available.

After an excellent team effort, however, the team returned home with all three points.

Star were immediately on the back foot with a mixture of good attacking play and the strong wind making it difficult for the Star backline to push up.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play after 20 minutes when Martin Bonar’s through ball was met by Ryan Caskie, who beat the offside trap and slotted the ball home through the keeper’s legs.

As the half progressed, Claremont continued to threaten but central defenders Kyle Selfridge and Ben Forbes were doing a good job of clearing the danger and Star went in at the break 1-0 up.

In the second half, Star had the chance to double their lead from the spot when Gregor McGeachy was struck by an elbow in the box, but unfortunately the Star youngster had to leave the field with a broken nose and Andy Weir’s subsequent penalty was well saved by the Claremont keeper.

Ben Forbes was on hand to make a last-ditch block on the Claremont striker as he was poised to pull the trigger in front of goal and the Star lead stayed intact narrowly.

It looked like the away side’s resistance was finally going to be breached with 12 minutes remaining when Claremont were awarded a penalty after their striker was brought down in the box by a combination of Colin Weir and Martin Bonar.

The substitute forward stepped up and hit a well struck shot to the right hand corner but Luke Kalache met the effort with an excellent dive and managed to divert the ball round the post to safety.

Claremont continued to press in the last 10 minutes, plus and additional six which were added on, but Star were able to hold out for an excellent victory against the odds.

Despite a frustrating start to the campaign with injuries and player availability, Star have given themselves something to build on after picking up seven points from their first three league games. The run sees them joint top of the Premier One table although it is very early days.

Red Star are back on the road on October 6 as they travel to play Neilston in what looks like another tough league match.