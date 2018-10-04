Baddens Farm Nursery gets some healthy friends

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Badden Farm Nursery would like to thank all the parents and staff who faithfully collected the stickers from the Co-op to help the nursery purchase fruit and vegetable soft toys.

Thanks to everyone’s generosity the nursery now has two sets for both the pre-school and tweenie rooms.

Nursery manager Jennifer Campbell said: ‘It is such a lovely idea to promote our own policy of healthy eating here at the nursery, while making it great fun for the children.

‘The children just love them.’