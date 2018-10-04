Baddens Farm Nursery gets some healthy friends
Badden Farm Nursery would like to thank all the parents and staff who faithfully collected the stickers from the Co-op to help the nursery purchase fruit and vegetable soft toys.
Thanks to everyone’s generosity the nursery now has two sets for both the pre-school and tweenie rooms.
Nursery manager Jennifer Campbell said: ‘It is such a lovely idea to promote our own policy of healthy eating here at the nursery, while making it great fun for the children.
‘The children just love them.’