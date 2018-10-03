Saving money – at what cost?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Short term thinking in our public agencies is the target for this week’s satirical artwork from Ann Thomas.

Using the closure of Tarbert’s tourist information centre as an example, Ann muses over the impact of austerity on society.

As the effects of the prolonged financial recession continue to be felt in national and local government, it is the most vulnerable in society who are most at risk as increasingly desperate measures are taken to save huge sums of money.