Archie wins angling club title

Archie MacGilp Snr is this year’s Lochgilphead and District Angling Club champion.

The final competition of seven for the championship took place at the Cairnbaan Lochs on August 26. The winner was George Mitchell with three brown trout weighing one pound 13 ounces. James Montgomery was second with one trout weighing one pound eight ounces.

The final weights for the seven competitions were:

1 Archie MacGilp, 21lb 8oz

2 Dugald MacGilp, 15lb 13oz

3 Donald MacGregor, 11lb 7oz

On Sunday September 16 Lochgilphead and District Angling Club members travelled to Oban for the return leg of the inter-club competition.It was a closely-fought contest, with Lochgilphead narrowly winning with 19lb 4oz to Oban’s 18lb 12oz. Lochgilphead was 15lb ahead from the home leg in the spring and retained the challenge trophy.