66 Day Challenge looks at alcohol

If you are fond of good company and lively events but a bit worried about the amount of alcohol you find yourself drinking, there are some great tips to help you control your alcohol intake without making you feel like a party-pooper.

Each one of these 66 day ideas will help you to stay within safe drinking guidelines and you could save money and lose weight into the bargain.

Every little decrease in alcohol consumption will have a good effect on your overall health so it’s worth thinking a bit about your strategy before you start your 66 day challenge.

For 66 days you could:

· Stick to your 14 units a week – this is the recommended amount for everyone. You should aim for a minimum of two alcohol free days a week and spread your 14 units over several days – not all in the one night.

· You could change your usual drink for one with less alcohol by volume. Over a couple of rounds with friends it could make quite a difference. For example if you had a large glass of wine at 250ml (three units) and swopped it for a gin and tonic (one unit) you could save six units over three rounds.

· Alternate a soft drink with an alcoholic one.

· Decide how much you want to have before you go out – and stick to it. Count the lemons.

· Above all, don’t ‘pre-load’. This is the single most important message to help improve safe consumption.

Of course you can also choose to avoid alcohol entirely for the 66 days and Go Sober for October at gosober.org.uk and raise money for Macmillan at the same time.

If you or a family member are, however, struggling with alcohol usage you can get support from Addaction on tel: 0800 2061460 or 01496 301455 or visit addaction.org.uk/help-and-support