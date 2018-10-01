Rainbow Riders’ Derby Day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Arran sparkled in the background and rainbows arched overhead as Argyll South Pony Club held their autumn Derby Day in the Bay Field at Claonaig on Sunday September 23.

The day was voted as the best event of the year as the young riders had the chance to show jump over coloured fences and then let rip at a good gallop over the rustic fences spread out all over the huge field.

Designed by Sheila MacCallum and Liz MacNab the 17 jump course had a treble, a drop fence and even a clever quarry element with steep banks to be negotiated. The club’s new timing equipment was in full use with Jackie Lamond, Margaret Bateman and Gillian MacVicar successfully mastering the complicated digital technology.

The format of having tuition over the course in the morning guaranteed some blistering competition in the afternoon and Argyll South’s youngest members really gained from the challenge of a longer than usual course.

The Rainbow Riders said: ‘Thank you to all members and parents who came to support on the day and a special big thank you to Stewart Marshall and Claonaig Estates for allowing us to enjoy the Bay Field with its glorious terrain.’

The Skipness Starter Stakes

1. Zoe Prentice – Cowal

2. Isla McShannon – Frostie

3. Willow Ryan – Minstrel

4. Alyssa McEachran – Tulip

5. Louise Ralston – Nero

6. Imogen Moody – Torin

The Bit Braver Handicap

1. Michelle McAloon – Eclipse

2. Iris McMillan – Conker

3. Brodie Crawford – Toby

4. Andrea McShannon – Frostie

The Claonaig Canter

1. Margaret Bateman – Kangaroo Jack

2. Arlene Ross – Cola

3. Morgan Sinclair – Barney

4. Josephine Boase – Valerie

5. Katie MacKay – Evea

6. Kate Moody – Torin

The Derby Classic

1. Debbie Hay Thorburn – Urban Legend

2. Josephine Boase – Valerie

3. Margaret Bateman – Kangaroo Jack

4. Katie MacKay – Evea

PIC:

Photo by Sheila MacCallum. no_a39rainbowriders01

There was some tricky jumps to add challenge. no_a39rainbowriders02