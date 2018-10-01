Find out how to get your MOJO going

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

With only three weeks to go until MOJO kicks off, excitement is building, especially since there’s loads more to see than just the acts.

Craignish Village Hall arts programme is providing some support and assistance to MOJO in its second year of running at the hall. They will have an on-site music industry access point on the day of the event.

The pop-up info centre in Hall 3 will have a range of information available on music royalties, support organisations and promoters networks, and is open to anyone on the afternoon of Saturday October 20.

The Craignish Village Hall arts programme promotes all kinds of live performances and workshops throughout the year. Programme Manager John Saich was himself a song writing member of Scottish band Capercaillie, and has worked subsequently as a producer and mentor with emerging singer song-writers across the Highlands and Islands.

John says: ‘Original music and song writing is vital to the future of the music industry, but it can be difficult to be heard and to know that what you are doing is valued. Projects like MOJO show that there is an audience out there always looking for new music, and we hope it continues to grow as a platform for creative talent in Argyll.’