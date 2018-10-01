Caragh’s big charity adventure for hospital

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Caragh Mackay, aged just seven, decided to take a ‘wee wander’ around Edinburgh – and raised a lot of money for charity along the way.

She was one of thousands of people taking part in the annual charity Kiltwalk on Sunday September 16 and Caragh, from Lochgilphead, was walking with her dad Robert in the five-mile Wee Wander as part of the event.

Caragh’s good cause was the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, chosen because her wee sister Kaida spent five weeks in hospital last year.

Kaida was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and group strep B meningitis. After tests galore and a couple of operations, she now has a shunt in her head which she will live with for the rest of her life. Thankfully, though, she is now doing well.

‘They couldn’t have been more helpful,’ said Caragh’s mum Emma. ‘So this is a way to give something back.’

‘We got a bit wet at the start of the walk, but it was exciting,’ said Caragh, who attends Ardrishaig Primary School.

Thankfully, the rain stopped and Caragh and her dad made it from Leith to Murrayfield Stadium in very good spirits. In all, Caragh raised £1,200 for the charity between online and sponsor sheet donations.

‘Thank you to everyone who gave me money for doing my walk,’ said Caragh.