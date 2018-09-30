Council ‘lack of help’ blasted after lifeline phone peril

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Storm Ali may not have brought the devastation predicted in some quarters, but it did bring down some trees and branches around Mid Argyll.

And it left one elderly Lochgilphead couple perilously close to having their lifeline telecare service cut off on the morning of Wednesday September 19.

When a small tree fell from neighbouring land into the garden of Noreen Harvey, it was left resting on the phone line into her home – which itself was supported by her washing line held up by a clothes pole.

Afraid the line would break, 80-year-old Mrs Harvey called Argyll and Bute Council for help shortly after 9am the same day.

It wasn’t until the next day (Thursday), when she called the council again, that she says she was told someone had been out to have a look and it was deemed that the tree had been growing in a private garden, so was nothing to do with the council.

Mrs Harvey was left angry at the treatment she received.

‘The phone line is very important for me and my husband, who is 84, and we rely on it,’ she said. ‘And the tree wasn’t in a private garden, it was growing in housing association land at the back of my house. I could have told them that if they had come to the door and asked.

‘I just wanted help, and thought that a public body like the council would sort things out in a few hours.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘When Storm Ali raged throughout the area last Wednesday, our operations workers were at full capacity dealing with the damage caused.

‘When our inspector went out to check the situation, he noted that the tree was on land owned by ACHA and we would be unable to do anything about it without permission.

‘However, we should have told Mr and Mrs Harvey this as soon as possible and we apologise that we didn’t do so. This was an oversight because of demands on the service on the day.’

Mrs Harvey added: ‘The council needs to know that people won’t take this kind of poor service lying down.’

The tree was cut from the base by ACHA the day after the storm and later removed by Mr and Mrs Harvey’s family.