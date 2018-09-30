A busy time at Tarbert Golf Club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was a busy weekend at Glenralloch, home of Tarbert Golf Club, with several finals taking place and the rescheduled James Johnson Cup.

Despite horrendous rainfall during the week the course was in excellent condition for the end of season James Johnson Cup. The honours went to Iain Johnstone Snr, whose net 62 gave him a two-shot winning margin and a handicap reduction of one. Eric McDougall was second with a 64 and Jamie McMillan third on 67.

The Cairns Christie final also took place with club champion John MacNab keeping up his good form to defeat James Smyth 3 and 1. In the presidents final club Captain Chris Smyth edged out Archie Black with a 3 and 2 victory. Both gents doubles finals will take place next weekend.