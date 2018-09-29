That’s nice – Mrs Brown raises funny money

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert’s thriving social scene would not be the same without Margaret Henderson.

Rarely appearing as herself, she deftly wields her collecting bucket at Tarbert event, occasionally in the guise of Wonder Woman, sometimes as Supercop – but more regularly disguised as her alter ego Mrs Brown.

Collecting during Tarbert Music Festival in mid September, Margaret – sorry, Mrs Brown – managed to collect £915 towards event funds.

Tarbert Music Festival joint organiser Margaret MacNeill said: ‘Once again Margaret has raised a fantastic sum of money and we would like to thank her and Mrs Brown for their hard work.’

PIC:

Margaret takes a break to enjoy the music of Rhuvaal at the festival. 06_a38TarbMusFest11

In full Mrs Brown guise – and there’s no escape from that bucket. 06_a38TarbMusFest22