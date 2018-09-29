POW! MCM Comic Con swings into Glasgow

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Nerds rejoiced as the doors to the SEC opened once again to swarms of superheroes, anime characters, gamers, and loads more.

It just makes sense that the biggest Comic Con in Scotland returns to Glasgow every year, since the first comic ever published was printed in Glasgow: The Glasgow Looking Glass.

Though it’s not obvious whether anyone in their costumes browsing the merchandise is aware of this as they hunt for the latest X-Men.

Comic Con, held on Saturday September 22 and Sunday September 23, has definitely expanded beyond comics to cater something to everyone. There was something for that Orange is the New Black fan, some Riverdale-style Serpent jackets spotted, and the 80s horror genre is still alive and well, ironically.

This year’s convention featured a lot of zombies in costume and in the events. A panel of The Walking Dead stars was made up of Jayson Warner Smith, Lew Temple and Joshua Mikel to chat about the show as well as Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

In a panel made up of Walking Dead’s Khary Payton, Adventure Time’s Jeremy Shada, Animaniac’s Jess Harnell, The Last of Us’ Troy Baker, Uncharted’s Nolan North and Bravehheart’s Angus MacFadyen reading Braveheart’s script in whatever whacky toon voice they could muster.

Gaming and Batman voice actor Troy Baker expressed a little-known talent when he came on stage with a guitar.

And then there were the rows after rows of artists, writers, crafters, and whatever else you can think of. You want a cupcake that looks like Cookie Monster? An original graphic novel? A Spider-Man bathbomb? You’ll find it.

The passion for the arts is the main draw though. Whether you’re taking the inspiration past comic cons and culture has given to make that perfect costume, a new novel, or a piece of memorabilia, the dedication and passion shines through as much as in Van Gogh’s Starry Night.