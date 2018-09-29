Mid Argyll Triathlon – full report and results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 17th edition of MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Triathlon kicked off on Sunday September 23 at the MACPool in Lochgilphead.

The weather may have put paid to the Ayr Gold Cup, but it certainly did not stop 112 triathletes and 14 teams taking on the MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Triathlon. Torrential rain did not dampen spirits or performances and once again the organisers upheld their reputation as a sporting event that promotes local community participation balanced with fierce and friendly sporting competition to attract some of the best triathletes from across Scotland. Affiliated to Tri-Scotland, the national body for triathlon in Scotland, the event is now a regular fixture on the national event calendar.

It was not a day for personal bests being set, but all athletes exceeded their expectations spurred on by tremendous support from friends, families and club mates adding to the atmosphere.

The winners of the individual event were:

M

Male Senior/1st male – Craig Ross of the Glasgow Tri Club: 1:10:40

Female Senior/1st female –Lucy Fraser 1:15:05

Female Veteran – Louise Ross of Glasgow Tri Club 1:17:55

Male Veteran – Mike Donaldson of Glasgow Tri Club 1:10.19.42

Male Super Vet – Alasdair Ireland – 1:12:48

Female Super Vet – Maggie Darroch of Glasgow Tri Club 1:23:34

Male Vintage – Alan Duff of Glasgow Tri Club – 1:19:30

Female Vintage (60+) – Sue Allen of Mid Argyll Tri Club 1:38:22

Male Super Vintage (70+) – Douglas Wood of Stirling Tri Club 1:25:00

1st Mid Argyll Female Finisher – Kirsty Duff, Bridgend 1:19:44

1st Mid Argyll Male Finisher – John Anderson, Kilmartin 1:16:28

The winner of the adult team category was Glasgow University Dream Team with a time of 1 hour 12 minutes and 56 seconds and or the junior teams the winner was BFG Lochgilphead made up of Felix Maddox, Gregor McGeachy and Ben Smith.

In the individual race categories there were some great performances. Mid Argyll Triathlon Club’s Sue Allen in the vintage category (60+) put in superb performances to dominate this category. This was a complete performance by Sue which saw her retain her title for the third year in succession. In second place was Gillian Kennedy of Perth Triathlon Club and in third place was Marjorie Leighton of the Mid Argyll Tri Club.

Doug Wood in the super vintage 70+ age group and won by over 20 minutes from his nearest rival with his cycle over the 12-mile course being very impressive.

In the male vintage race (60+) Alan Duffs performance particularly in the bike and run was very strong rewarding his impressive consistency with the win.

The accolade for being the fastest male and female triathlete in the race was also clearly going to be very tightly fought contest.

The stand out performance on the day was from Lucy Fraser, the fastest lady and first senior. Lucy had the third fastest swim at 8 minutes and 9 seconds, she then pulled away on the bike from Kathryn Griffin in second place by a powerful display of cycling, which gave her a lead of four minutes heading into the run. In fact she only lost one minute to Kathryn on the run to win by nearly three minutes.

The fastest male triathlete on the day was Mike Donaldson in the 40+ veteran category, holding off the youngsters to be the overall winner in the male race by 20 seconds. His faster swim and bike and very solid run over the four-mile distance saw him hold off Craig Ross who recorded the fastest run of the day of 25 minutes 33 seconds to take the overall title.

The remaining age group category competition between the clubs was spiced up with lots of banter and friendly, fierce rivalry.

In the Super Veteran Male Category (50+), Alasdair Ireland had a very impressive performance across all three disciplines of the triathlon, recording the fastest swim, bike and run to win. There was a closer battle for second and third place with John Anderson, Phil Dye and Sandy Ross swapping positions in the swim, bike and run. However, Mid Argyll Tri club John managed to get a lead at the end of the bike and a fast transition saw him record a 31 minute 7 second run being 10 seconds quicker then Phil Dye and 30 seconds than Sandy to claim second place.

The female Super Veteran (50+) female category was similar to the men with Maggie Darroch from Glasgow Tri Club being fastest in the swim, bike and run to win by an impressive margin of just over nine minutes, improving her position of second place from last year. Melanie Peacock-Chimelewska of Mid Argyll Tri Club was second with her excellent swim proving the difference over Elaine Crichton in third.

The female veteran (40+) category saw Sarah Griffin of Mid Argyll Tri and Cycle club fastest in the swim and out on the bike, but a very strong bike and a phenomenal run of Louise Ross of Glasgow Tri meant she took the win for the second year running, pushing Sarah into second place and Jennifer Reid of Campbeltown running club to third.

The first place local male and female categories is always a bit of fun with local Mid Argyll Tri and Cycle Club members battling for bragging rights.

The first local male triathlete home was John Anderson from Kilmartin with a time of 1:16:28, with Colin MacFarlane in second place at 1:20:51 and Iain MacNicol in third place 1:23:56. All three are members of the Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle club.

The first local female triathlete home was Kirsty Duff at 1:19:44, in second place was Sarah Griffin at 1:21:33 and Louise Gibson at 1:25:34 in third place.

Team Event

The team race is always the first heat away and this year there were 13 teams battling for the podium and hearing the starting air horn and whistles from the pool the excitement soon built for the team cyclists. There was some great rivalry banter between the relay team members as they eagerly looked forward to the relay change.

This was the year of the youngsters as Glasgow University Triathlon club came with two teams and had clearly come with intent of winning the race. First out of the water with the fastest swim of the day was Glasgow Uni Dream Team with a blisteringly quick time of 7 minutes 52 seconds, followed only 20 seconds back by Glasgow Uni Freshers Team and only one second behind Team BFG (Junior Team).

Well there was certainly nothing separating the top three teams at the end of the bike as they all came in virtually together with only 20 seconds separating them. It was all down to the run and the Glasgow Uni Dream Team pulled out the second quickest run of the day to win the by three minutes, from the Glasgow Uni Freshers team with the BFG our local junior team in third.

The BFG team made up of Felix Maddox, Gregor McGeachy and Ben Smith took the junior trophy and can be rightfully proud of their overall performance in the competition.

The team’s competition always provides a great balance between the spice of competition and the balance of having great fun and allowing everyone to participate across the three disciplines. This is best epitomised in the team names, reflecting not only who they were representing but also good humour. Teams included: ‘No Direction 4.0, ‘Splash Flash and Dash’, ‘Ormsary Orbits’, ‘40 Years On’, ‘Coia and Associates’, ‘HIE Tri-ers’, ‘Yes Lube’, ‘Team Try-Athletes’ and ‘Sepa Mums’.

Thanks, and Feedback

Mid Argyll Triathlon club once again appreciated all the many words of thanks and praise from competitors to the organisers, marshals and volunteers for the event, its organisation and smooth running, the great goodie bags, medals and sports performance T-shirt provided by our sponsors, without which the triathlon could not happen.

Karen Graham said: ‘Love it! Thank you for a brilliant day. My first Mid Argyll Tri and I am coming back next year. What an amazing event! So friendly, so supportive. Thank you.’

Iain Paul said: ‘Brilliant day! Massive thanks to everyone at the club who helped produce yet another perfectly organised event. See you all again next year.’

Gillian Kennedy said: ‘Thanks for an excellent day. Brilliant marshals.’

Andrew Ford said: ‘Thank you to everyone who made yesterday a great event as well as all the encouragement. First triathlon completed.’

The continued support of MacQueen Bros was greatly appreciated by all with all the race winners who got a top of the range sports performance T-shirt too as a practical race souvenir. Colin MacFarlane, Chair of the Tri club committee, presented all the winners with their trophies and medals and he congratulated all the competitors for achieving excellent performances as well as the race organisers for a truly memorable and fantastic event.

Colin, on behalf of the Mid Argyll Triathlon committee, expressed their thanks and appreciation to Triathlon Scotland and to their technical official, Bob Newton, who came along to help and assess our event. We also thank all the other sponsors of the triathlon, without whose support the event could not go ahead: Midton Acrylics for providing the fantastic winning trophies and the Co-op Lochgilphead for providing all competitors with a goodie bag packed with food and other essential items for all triathletes. Thanks also went to Riverside garage for their donation of sandwiches and a drink for all the marshals on the day, which was greatly appreciated.

The committee also expressed its appreciation and thanks to the HART Medical cover, Scottish Canals and the Mid Argyll Swimming Pool without whose sponsorship and support the event could not take place. Members also expressed their appreciation to the 19th Mid Argyll Scout Troop who provided fantastic soup, sandwiches and home baking for the competitors and spectators raising £680 for the scouts.

Spontaneously all competitors and the race organisers thanked publicly the fantastic support of all the Marshall’s and timekeepers, all of whom volunteer their time to ensure that the event runs smoothly and safely. With special thanks to and Alan Bosomworth and Stevie McCormick providing motor bike escort and safety cover.

A complete list of all the results is posted is available from the club’s web site: