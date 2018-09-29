Co-op Lochgilphead gets the chills

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead’s Co-op is recovering after compression failures caused store refrigerators to stop working.

Fresh meat and fish was absent from the shelves last week with no fridges to keep food suitable to eat.

The lack of chillers was said to be due to all four compressors failing at once.

An engineer was called to the store on Saturday September 22 with a temporary fix to the refrigerators until new compressors were delivered by Tuesday September 25.

Chillers were working and refilled by Sunday September 23 with stock left in store but fresh orders were delayed until Tuesday September 25 with increases in orders.

A Facebook post by Co-op Lochgilphead read: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and can assure you that we have been working hard to get these issues resolved as quickly as we could. However, we appreciate they went on for a long period of time.’

A Spokesperson for the Co-op said: ‘We are sorry that the shopping experience over recent days has not been of the high standard that our customers would expect. We were waiting for a refrigeration contractor to fix an essential part in the equipment which operates a number of our fridges. We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their understanding. The refrigeration is now working.’