Lochgilphead inspector wins leadership award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Scottish Women’s Development Forum (SWDF) has awarded Lochgilphead Police Inspector Julie McLeish its leadership award for 2018.

Inspector McLeish won the award for her exceptional commitment, leadership and support for her colleagues.

The Lochgilphead-based officer said: ‘It’s a very proud moment in my police career and this award is as much for the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands police team as it is for me.

Police Scotland continues to give me fantastic opportunities even at 25 years of service.’

The awards were presented by Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor, and also included categories for Community Service, Police Officer of the Year, Police Staff Member of the Year and Special Constable of the Year.

DCC Taylor said: ‘Congratulations to all recipients, and thank you for your tremendous contribution to Police Scotland.’

The SWDF was established in 2003 as a working group of the Association of Chief Police Officers in Scotland. It has evolved into a group fostering diversity and advising Police Scotland, the Scottish Police Authority and Scottish Government about gender equality within the Scottish police service.

PIC:

Inspector Julie McLeish receives her award from Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor. no_a39SWDF01