Council ‘slams door’ amid village road safety concerns

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Community leaders were left disappointed after the ‘door was slammed’ on their hopes of slowing traffic through their village.

Traffic speeding through the Loch Fyne-side village of Cairndow, which has a speed limit of 30mph, led to the community council asking Argyll and Bute Council to reduce the speed limit to 20mph.

The council this week turned down – for the second time – the community’s request, following an assessment of traffic speeds through the village.

Cairndow Community Council convener Debbie Donald said: ‘Only average speed was considered in the decision making, and this was recorded in a passing place at the Stagecoach Inn, where vehicles slow and stop frequently, distorting the result.’

She added: ‘We cannot change the environmental restrictions and build a pavement, but the speed can be reduced to make it safer for all. Cairndow is a community that is keen to develop – we are looking to build a pontoon. Making the road 20mph would help with some of the planning concerns.’

In a letter received by Ms Donald on Wednesday September 26, an Argyll and Bute Council official said: ‘We have taken cognisance of what you’ve had to say about pedestrian movements and the businesses operating in Cairndow, but from the factual data available to us there is no greater risk on the Cairndow village road than on many of the roads within Argyll and Bute.

‘All roads are dangerous and should be treated as such, road users have a duty of care to themselves and all other road users.

‘There is no requirement for any measures to be put in place as the current figures, and those at the time of the police survey in 2014, are already below 20mph.’

In an official statement, an Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘We are watching the progress of the new Restricted Roads (20mph speed limit) (Scotland) Bill, which went before the Scottish Parliament last week.

‘In line with a number of other local authorities, we want to see what the implications are before we start implementing new 20mph zones throughout the area.’

Ms Donald concluded: ‘I was told the door was still open, but it has now been slammed closed.

‘The fundamental question is; is it safe to drive at 30mph through Cairndow?’