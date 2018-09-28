Argyllshire Advertiser leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fast forward

Cairndow has big plans.

Eager to reconnect with Loch Fyne, the community hopes to install a pontoon. Then there are footpaths, a new childcare centre and more besides in the pipeline.

Residents have approached Argyll and Bute Council saying they want a way to slow traffic through the village, given the pontoon project and proximity to houses along the roadside.

Surely there are sufficient grounds to go along with the community council’s wishes. What’s the problem?

Great achievements

Congratulations to two remarkable ladies featured in this week’s paper.

Inspector Julie McLeish was recognised by her peers for her leadership qualities, which must be fully tested in these financially straitened times.

Then there is young Caragh MacKay, who raised money by walking for five miles, which sounds plenty for seven-year-old legs. Her fundraising was for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, a very good cause indeed.

Well done to both ladies.