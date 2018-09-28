Ardrishaig is Anna Fedorova’s first stop on a fantasy journey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

by Philip Bowden-Smith

Saturday September 22 evening’s recital, the first in the MAAA’s 35th winter series, was given by the acclaimed 28-year-old Ukranian pianist, Anna Fedorova.

It was obvious from the worldwide plaudits she had received that we were to hear world-class piano playing and we were not disappointed.

Anna’s cleverly devised programme centred on five generally well-known works by five different composers which all contained reference to ‘fantasy’ in their titles. She explained her fascination with how each portrayed the concept in very different ways, from the peaceful portrayal of moonlit nature to expressions of personal emotion, struggle and grief.

The first work Anna played was Scriabin’s second Sonata, Sonata Fantasie. The ‘moonlit’ first movement was exquisite and the execution of the theme and pianissimo accompaniment at the end was stunning: the helter skelter finale was brilliant.

Chopin’s Fantasie in F min, which followed, took us into the realms of personal struggle and, with Anna’s innate musicianship, she made cohesive sense of what can appear a somewhat fragmented work.

To end the first part of the recital we heard a flawless rendition of Beethoven’s much-loved Moonlight Sonata, and despite the high octane speed of the finale one could hear every single note.

After the interval came Mozart’s D min Fantasia. This deceptively easy-looking short piece, executed perfectly by Anna, demonstrated how difficult it is to play his music where every note and phrase requires minute attention.

To conclude her recital, Anna chose Schumann’s great Fantasie in C. This work, while dedicated to Franz Liszt is, in the first movement at least, more an outpouring of his frustration at being denied the hand of his beloved Clara with all its sudden changes in mood. The very technically demanding second movement – a march – is more of a dedication to Liszt and was a thrilling listen. The final slow transcendental movement, which could well have been inspired by the opening movement of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, took us into a world of ethereal tranquility.

After much applause Anna gave us Rachmaninov’s Prelude in G# min. Op.32 No.12 as a fitting encore.

After this ‘fantasy’ journey one could only join with those who have been so impressed by the depth and power of Anna’s musicianship. Her ability to squeeze the last drop of emotion from every phrase was very special and a privilege to experience. Finally, to walk out into the clear night air and see the moonlight reflected off the sea like shards of silver seemed an apt end to an evening of fantasy.

PIC:

Pianist prodigy, Anna Feorova. NO_a39Anna-Fedorova01