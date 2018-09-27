Screen Machine rolls back into Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Screen Machine rolls into town once again next weekend.

Throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday September 28-30, the touring cinema will wheel out the modern hits to entertain.

There’s something for everyone, with The Incredible 2 for the kids, or those who still feel like a kid, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again for the girls who missed karaoke last weekend, Mission Impossible: Fallout for anyone who wants to see Tom Cruise break his ankle, or Henry Caville’s moustache and The Children Act for a good weep.

Also as part of the foreign language film project, Films We Love, the Screen Machine will be showing Things to Come, an Erin Brockovich-type drama centred around a philosophy professor dealing with politics, marriage and family issues ‘with a graceful defiance’.

The Screen Machine website said: ‘Throughout Hansen-Løve’s absorbing film Nathalie faces a series of trying experiences including an unwell mother, political protests, marital infidelity and career compromises. Nathalie’s is a compelling and authentically told story, as we see her teaching her students to question the notion of truth and undertake a journey that will ultimately see her grapple with the question of how to live well.’

Eight tickets will be available at the door with over 30 available to book online, but hurry, the Screen Machine will be moving on to Mull on Monday October 1.

Tickets can be found at screenmachine.co.uk