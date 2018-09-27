Scouts serve soup at Mid Argyll traithlon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 19th Argyll Scouts were delighted to feed the 150 triathletes who descended on Lochgilphead on Sunday (September 23) to participate in the 17th Mid Argyll triathlon.

The triathletes and supporters were able to enjoy hot soup, sandwiches and a wonderful array of home-baking. The pop-up café and raffle raised £650 which will offset the cost of a weekend at the Lochgoilhead National Scout Activity Centre for all 70 members of the Scout Group.

The Scouts want to thank the triathlon organisers for the opportunity to run the café and to the triathletes and supporters for their generous donations.

This year Scouts have been focusing on reducing people’s use of plastics and the 19th Argyll Scouts are very grateful to the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation who provided biodegradable cups for the café. Thanks are also due to the Crinan Hotel and parents for raffle prize donations and contributions of food for the pop-up café.

The Lochgoilhead adventurous activities weekend is scheduled for March 2019 and is designed to be an enjoyable weekend that will challenge the young participants and help them realise how much they can achieve.

Finlay Love, Alasdair Toner, Toby MacDonald, Alfie Campbell, Logan Allan, Sophie McCarten and Anna Turner preparing to serve customers. no_a39scouts01