Police report

Tachograph offences

About 10pm on Friday September 21 on the A83 close to Loch Fyne Oysters, Cairndow, a 61-year-old male was stopped while driving an HGV lorry. Examination of his tachograph revealed offences of not stopping for the appropriate periods of rest. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving

A 31-year-old man was found driving in a dangerous manner and exceeding the speed limit on the A816 near Mid Argyll Community Swimming Pool, Lochgilphead, about 9pm on Sunday September 23. He was stopped by police, charged with dangerous driving and a report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driving insurance offence

A man, aged 22, was stopped by police at around 10pm on Saturday September 23 on the A83 in Ardrishaig. He was found to be driving a vehicle without a valid insurance policy. The vehicle’s owner was also traced and both he and the driver were reported to the procurator fiscal for driving or causing and permitting someone to drive without insurance.

Speeding and insurance offences

About 7pm on Monday September 24, a 61-year-old man was caught exceeding the speed limit and driving without insurance on the A83 near the Lochgilphead Joint Campus. He was stopped by police, charged and a report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal. His vehicle was seized by police until he could prove that a valid policy of insurance had been put in place.

Vandalism

Overnight on Monday September 17 to Tuesday September 18 a digger parked near Barn Park, Inveraray had its front windscreen damaged. Constable Scott Trevathen is continuing to investigate.

Disturbance

A minor disturbance took place about 3pm on Thursday September 20 in Craobh Haven. The 43-year-old female victim involved was not injured. Constable Stephanie Kirk is continuing to investigate.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.