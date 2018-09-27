Mid Argyll Pipe Band is moving on up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Mid Argyll Pipe Band has been promoted.

Previously playing in grade 4B, the Mid Argyll Pipe Band is moving up to 4A to take part in the 2019 competition season.

The Cowal Highland Gathering Facebook page said: ‘Well done, Mid Argyll Pipe Band from all of us at Cowal Highland Gathering on your promotion to Grade 4A for next year.’

The Mid Argyll Pipe Band at this year’s Mid Argyll Show. 06_a39MAPB01