Lesley Banks’ Crinan Canal exhibit featured in Lochgilphead

Glasgow School of Art graduate Lesley Banks was honoured at the Archway Gallery in Lochgilphead on Friday September 21, with an exhibit and sale of her work.

Banks’ work in this exhibit mainly focuses on the Crinan Canal, painted over this past summer spent in Mid Argyll, walking from one end of the canal to the other, admiring the water.

Lesley said: ‘Water has always intrigued me as a painter. From an early traveling scholarship to Amsterdam to more recent trips to Venice, canals have long had a presence in my work. My attention has increasingly moved towards focusing primarily on the water itself.

‘I loved painting the Crinan Canal, and I now feel it’s the best out of all the canals I’ve painted. Being the shortest canal, I was able to walk it fairly quickly and really take in all the different scenes.’

Owner of the Archway Gallery Wilma Meikle said: ‘I love Lesley’s work. It’s quite diverse, the styles. The Crinan ones are much more representative than the Monklands Canal ones which can be quite expressive.’

PIC:

Lesley Banks with her painting of the Falkirk Wheel in the Archway Gallery. no_a39Archway02

Lesley Banks’ paintings of the Crinan Canal. 08_a39Archway01