Feathers fly as legion floats fundraisers

It was a busy weekend of fun and fundraising for Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

A very well attended annual coffee morning and children’s bake-off took place at Inveraray Church Hall on Saturday September 22.

Ashley McDougall won the 10 to 14 years age group, while Abbie and Ollie McKinley won the eight to 10 category and, Emilie MacDonald the eight and under contest. The overall winner was an M&M cake made by Abbie and Ollie McKinlay.

In all, the coffee morning and bake-off made £520 for branch funds.

Legion members and supporters moved on to the ever-popular duck derby on Sunday September 23 at the Maltlands bridge on the River Aray.

A good crowd turned out to see the duck sponsored by D Sinclair from Furnace come in first. Bringing in the rear in this chaotic fun-filled race was the quacker belonging to D Wood.

Inveraray legion members would like to thank everybody for their support over the weekend.

The hall was packed for the Saturday coffee morning. no_a39InvBakeOff04

A stunning entry in the children’s bake-off. no_a39InvBakeOff03

Inveraray duck derby was great fun, as always. no_a39InvDuckRace01