Cumlodden Church Guild signs up to loneliness campaign

Cumlodden Church Guild came together recently to reach out and raise awareness of two major health and social issues – loneliness and isolation.

The guild heard from Alison McGrory of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership about how loneliness contributes to making people ill and even causes premature deaths. They heard there is a stigma associated with talking about loneliness and isolation but people of all ages are at risk of being lonely. It often occurs at times of change in people’s lives such as leaving home, starting a family, retirement or bereavement.

A recent survey over the whole of NHS Highland, including Mid Argyll, found that 67 per cent of older people sometimes feel lonely and for eight per cent of respondents this increased to often feeling extremely lonely.

Cumlodden Guild signed up to NHS Highland’s campaign called Reach Out – make a difference to someone who’s lonely, making a pledge to raise awareness in the church congregation and to talk about loneliness and isolation in their local communities.

Alison McGrory said: ‘My job is about preventing health problems before they arise and enabling people to lead as healthy a life as possible. Loneliness is a bigger public health risk than physical activity or weight management and causes as many premature deaths as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. This is a compelling reason to take action.

‘NHS Highland’s Reach Out campaign has been developed to encourage more people to think about the part they can play in reducing loneliness. It costs nothing to reach out a hand of kindness and say hello to someone in the street or knock on a neighbour’s door to check they are OK.

‘You can sign up to the Reach Out campaign on facebook at NHS Highland Reach Out.’

Sue Campbell of Cumlodden Church Guild said: ‘Cumlodden Church Guild is delighted to sign up to the Reach Out campaign. We are aware that isolation is an issue throughout Mid Argyll – some people live alone and others live in remote areas and find it difficult to get out and about. We are all now much more aware of the health issues associated with loneliness and are going to spread the word amongst our wider congregation and with our friends and neighbours.’

