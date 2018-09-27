Announcements 23/09/18 – 29/09/18

DIAMOND WEDDINGS

MCALLISTER – RANKIN – On September 19, 1958, at Castlehill Church, Campbeltown, by Rev John RH Cormack, Ian to Margaret, 110 Millknowe, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

ANDERSON – Suddenly at home, 1 An Croit, Carradale, on September 19, 2018, Myra Elspeth Lennox, in her 89th year, dearly beloved wife of Alasdair Anderson, loving wife of the late Tommy Osborne and the late John Leslie McLeod and a much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service in Clydebank Crematorium, on Friday, October 5, 2018, at 1.30pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. At Elspeth’s request, bright colours should be worn to the service. No flowers please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Sense Smile.

BLAIR – Mary G Blair (Mammie Kerr), beloved wife of the late Gordon G Blair, Beith, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, in her 88th year, at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock. Sadly missed by all her family and friends at home and away.

BREWSTER – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, with his family by his side, on September 15, 2018, Graeme Stewart Brewster, in his 74th year, Feorlinn, Lighthouse Road, Southend.

HOOD – Suddenly, after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on September 19, 2018, the Rev Catriona Anne Hood, in her 53rd year, Rose Cottage, Whitehouse, Tarbert, dearly beloved daughter of the late Rev James Hood and Catherine Hood, much loved sister of Mairi, sister-in-law of Gordon and loving aunty to David, Fraser and Rachel. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Young People’s Mental Health, Campbeltown Grammar School.

MCGREGOR – Peacefully, at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, on September 21, 2018, Christina McGregor, née Sinclair, aged 77 years, of Livingston, and formerly of Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig, wife of the late Billy McGregor, and much loved mother of Catherine, Janet and Margaret. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Monday, October 1, 2018, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MCKINLAY – Peacefully, at the Lorne and Islands District General Hospital, Oban, on September 24, 2018, Alastair McMillan McKinlay, in his 89th year, 6 Ciaran Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Catherine Smith, much loved father of Alastair, loving grampa of Lianne and Laura and great grampa of Mason and Lachlan. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Shopper-Aide, Campbeltown.

acknowledgements

STANESBY – Mike. Louise, Esther, Naomi, Rachel, Isaac and family thank everyone for their kindness, generosity and friendship over the past few weeks. The many donations towards The Clachan Village Hall Development Fund have been gratefully received. We are comforted by the support given by so many.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACAULAY – In loving memory of a precious mother and granny, Marie, who died September 29, 2016.

Close to our hearts you will always stay,

Loved, remembered and missed every day.

– Love always, Julie and Chloe xx.

MACINDEOR – Precious memories of my parents, Nancy, who passed away on September 29, 2007, and Colin, who passed away on October 1, 2017.

Loved and remembered always.

– Allan and daughter-in-law, Isabel.

MCLEAN – In loving memory of my dad, Iain, who died September 26, 1980, and also my mum, Annie, on June 26, 1986.

Precious memories.

– Anne and family.