Sports club lotteries
Drawn on Monday September 3, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers were 2, 12 and 20.
Kenny McGlynn and Kim Mackay won £100 each so next week’s prize will be £100.
Also drawn on Monday, Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery numbers were 2, 7 and 10. Shona Brechin was the winner of the £600 jackpot so next week’s jackpot will be £100.
Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery numbers were 8, 17 and 18. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £500.