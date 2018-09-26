Sports club lotteries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday September 3, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers were 2, 12 and 20.

Kenny McGlynn and Kim Mackay won £100 each so next week’s prize will be £100.

Also drawn on Monday, Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery numbers were 2, 7 and 10. Shona Brechin was the winner of the £600 jackpot so next week’s jackpot will be £100.

Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery numbers were 8, 17 and 18. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £500.