New kit for dapper Dookers

Tarbert AFC, better known as the Dookers, have been presented with some new kit to help them in the season ahead.

Loch Fyne Seafarms Ltd provided new football training tops. To go with the snazzy tops, smart kit bags were sponsored by Argyll Window Repairs.

The club thanks both firms for their sponsorship and would like to acknowledge the continued support of J&C Prentice Shellfish Ltd.

Players and coaches from Tarbert AFC show off their new gear. no_a37TarbertFootball01 and no_a37TarbertFootball02