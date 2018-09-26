Lochgilphead Parish Church coffee morning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead Parish Church is hosting a coffee morning on Saturday September 29.

From 10am on Saturday, the doors to the church hall will be open to those looking for home baking, a sales table, a raffle opportunity or just some lively conversation.

Donations for the sales and raffle would be gratefully received.

All proceeds go to the church funds.