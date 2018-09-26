Lochgilphead Parish Church coffee morning
Lochgilphead Parish Church is hosting a coffee morning on Saturday September 29.
From 10am on Saturday, the doors to the church hall will be open to those looking for home baking, a sales table, a raffle opportunity or just some lively conversation.
Donations for the sales and raffle would be gratefully received.
All proceeds go to the church funds.