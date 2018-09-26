Lochgilphead firm aids Gambia charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

People in the west African country of Gambia have been helped by a Lochgilphead engineering and building contractor.

When DA MacDonald Contractors Ltd needed new first aid kits, they approached a new operation by the name of Argyll First Aid Supplies – set up to support the activities of Inveraray-based charity First Aid 4 Gambia.

DA MacDonald site manager Iain MacAskill said: ‘We were needing to renew our first aid supplies and decided to use a local firm rather than source them online.

‘Argyll First Aid supplies helped with everything we needed and it’s good to know we’re supporting charity as well.’

Bill Nelson, one of the founders of First Aid 4 Gambia, also operates Argyll First Aid Supplies. He said: ‘All of the profits from Argyll First Aid goes towards the charity, and we appreciate the business from local firms such as DA MacDonald, who purchased a number of motoring and first aid kits.

‘You could say it’s a way of doing business in an ethical way.’

Mr Nelson said that First Aid 4 Gambia is currently providing first aid supplies, training and support for 70 schools and 22,000 children – and more besides – in Gambia.

Bill Nelson delivers the first aid supplies to Iain MacAskill of DA MacDonald – with the profits going to support children in Africa. 06_a39FirstAidGambia01